Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Reduces Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.02. 3,506,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,318. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.23%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

