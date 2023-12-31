Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Reduces Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 58,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,824. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $20.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st will be issued a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

