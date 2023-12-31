Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 1,426 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.33. The company had a trading volume of 251,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,795. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.06. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $351.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

