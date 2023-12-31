Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 3,040 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.2% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,152,211,000 after buying an additional 658,377,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,431,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,647,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. William Blair downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,305,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,205,872. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $75.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.