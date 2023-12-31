Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 4,383 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,229 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.28. 1,574,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,522. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $51.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

