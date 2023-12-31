Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 545 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.36. 1,372,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,012. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

