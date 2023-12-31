Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 8,540 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after buying an additional 55,706 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.00. 1,501,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,344. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.27 and a 52 week high of $52.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average is $49.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1769 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

