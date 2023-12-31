Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Up 29.6% in December

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 0.7 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 19,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Featured Stories

