Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Up 29.6% in December

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 19,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
