Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 148,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of BWB stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.52. 167,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $378.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87.
Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.15 million during the quarter. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 20.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.
