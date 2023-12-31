Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Short Interest Up 37.5% in December

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brighthouse Financial stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAL traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 56,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,854. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $25.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16.

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

About Brighthouse Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.3906 dividend. This is a boost from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

