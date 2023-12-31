Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Short Interest Up 84.7% in December

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 84.7% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHFAP stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,080. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $26.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 10th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

