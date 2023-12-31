BRL/CAX (NASDAQ:RILYO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BRL/CAX (NASDAQ:RILYO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the November 30th total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

BRL/CAX Price Performance

NASDAQ RILYO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.20. 26,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,562. BRL/CAX has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $25.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41.

BRL/CAX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were paid a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th.

BRL/CAX Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

