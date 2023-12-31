Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.9% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,116.25. 2,055,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,524,165. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $976.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $903.78. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $548.01 and a 1-year high of $1,151.82. The company has a market cap of $522.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

