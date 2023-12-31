Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Trimmed by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,116.25 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $548.01 and a 12 month high of $1,151.82. The firm has a market cap of $522.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $976.63 and a 200-day moving average of $903.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

