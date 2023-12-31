Brokerages Set Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Target Price at $26.25

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bombardier in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Bombardier stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. Bombardier has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $55.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.57.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

