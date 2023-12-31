Brokerages Set Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Target Price at $26.25

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bombardier in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDRBF
Bombardier Price Performance
Bombardier Company Profile
Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.