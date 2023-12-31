Brokerages Set Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Target Price at $84.86

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,431 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,067 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 102.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,394,000 after acquiring an additional 947,704 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 133.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 48,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP opened at $87.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.73. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $90.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $408.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.02 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

