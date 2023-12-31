Brokerages Set Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) PT at $81.14

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $46.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GPCR

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $40.76 on Friday. Structure Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $75.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.66.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Casdin Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 997,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,446,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 72,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 36,763 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 195,708 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 706.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 46.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.