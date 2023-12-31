Brookstone Capital Management Has $14.88 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,139,000 after buying an additional 4,129,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,888,000 after buying an additional 2,295,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.48.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $157.23 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

