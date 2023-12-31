Brookstone Capital Management Increases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 616.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511,339 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 3.75% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $19,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $550.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.06.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.