Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 402,806 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) by 966.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 444,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402,806 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September worth $13,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 127.7% in the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 25,097 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Finally, FC Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average of $29.75.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

