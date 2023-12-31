Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 6,058 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 504,515 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $218,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 86,099 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 108,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.3% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 27,069 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

