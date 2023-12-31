Brookstone Capital Management Sells 294,780 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,780 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 2.81% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $18,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of BATS:PDEC opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

