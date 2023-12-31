Brookstone Capital Management Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.08% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $67,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $310.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.03.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

