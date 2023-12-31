Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $13,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,394,000 after acquiring an additional 774,179 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,963,000 after acquiring an additional 505,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,588,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,417,000 after acquiring an additional 328,482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

