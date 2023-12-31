Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Update

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Brother Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRTHY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 138. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. Brother Industries has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $35.61.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Brother Industries had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brother Industries will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

Further Reading

