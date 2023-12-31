BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,738,100 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the November 30th total of 2,140,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 935,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on BT Group from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 135 ($1.72) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

BT Group Price Performance

About BT Group

Shares of OTCMKTS BTGOF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,310. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions.

