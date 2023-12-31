BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Short Interest Update

BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BurgerFi International stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,899,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,943 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in BurgerFi International were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BurgerFi International Trading Down 14.7 %

NASDAQ BFIIW traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,055. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. BurgerFi International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.21.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

