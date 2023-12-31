Busey Trust CO Decreases Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Busey Trust CO reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $94.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.22.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

