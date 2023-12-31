Busey Trust CO Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Busey Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.57. 7,667,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,544,070. The company has a market capitalization of $165.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.01 and its 200-day moving average is $105.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

