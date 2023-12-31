Busey Trust CO Has $12.32 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Busey Trust CO lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the quarter. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $12,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 211,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,585,000 after acquiring an additional 45,792 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LH stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.29. The company had a trading volume of 326,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,949. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.13 and a 200 day moving average of $212.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $227.84.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

