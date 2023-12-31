Busey Trust CO Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Busey Trust CO cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TXN traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,920,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,314. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $154.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.15 and its 200 day moving average is $164.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

