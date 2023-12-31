Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2023

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,138.0 days.

Buzzi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUF remained flat at $30.41 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86. Buzzi has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $30.90.

About Buzzi

(Get Free Report)

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.