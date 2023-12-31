Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,138.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUF remained flat at $30.41 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86. Buzzi has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $30.90.

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

