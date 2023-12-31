Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Short Interest Update

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 50,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,447. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.73 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF alerts:

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.2924 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s payout ratio is presently 40.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

About Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF ( NASDAQ:TDSC Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.