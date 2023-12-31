Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Short Interest Update

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSCGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 50,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,447. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.73 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.2924 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s payout ratio is presently 40.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSCFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

