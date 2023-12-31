Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 476,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $33,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cabot by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.1% in the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the second quarter valued at about $678,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CBT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Cabot Price Performance

NYSE:CBT traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.50. 195,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,190. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $63.73 and a 1-year high of $86.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.62.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.48 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

Cabot Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.