Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Up 25.3% in December

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,800 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 522,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cadeler A/S Stock Performance

Shares of CADLF remained flat at $4.37 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. Cadeler A/S has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, operations, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as operates marine and engineering. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

