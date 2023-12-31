Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Up 25.3% in December

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,800 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 522,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cadeler A/S Stock Performance
Shares of CADLF remained flat at $4.37 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. Cadeler A/S has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $4.46.
