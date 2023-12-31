Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the November 30th total of 33,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVKD shares. Noble Financial started coverage on Cadrenal Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadrenal Therapeutics

Cadrenal Therapeutics Price Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cadrenal Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CVKD Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 982,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.54% of Cadrenal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

CVKD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 125,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,934. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cadrenal Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Company Profile

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel therapy with orphan drug indication for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation.

Featured Articles

