Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the November 30th total of 33,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVKD shares. Noble Financial started coverage on Cadrenal Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th.
CVKD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 125,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,934. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $6.75.
Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cadrenal Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel therapy with orphan drug indication for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation.
