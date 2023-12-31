Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,600 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the November 30th total of 549,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,022,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after acquiring an additional 49,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after acquiring an additional 287,451 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,057,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after acquiring an additional 38,748 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 689,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 45,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 12.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 76,037 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

CHY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.47. 171,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,529. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $12.93.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

