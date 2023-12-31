Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Down 39.7% in December

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

CGO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.08. 65,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,949. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

In other Calamos Global Total Return Fund news, Director John E. Neal sold 7,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $57,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 48,049 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 43,888 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 64,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 27,466 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.