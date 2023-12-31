Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the November 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. purchased 15,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 14.77 per share, for a total transaction of 233,558.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 49,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 731,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total value of 80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,739 shares in the company, valued at 369,105.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. purchased 15,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 14.77 per share, with a total value of 233,558.01. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 731,233.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 14.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 148,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,981 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the second quarter worth $201,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 15.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 35.8% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CPZ traded down 0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,420. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of 13.17 and a 12 month high of 17.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 14.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

