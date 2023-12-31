Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Down 46.8% in December

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the November 30th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 39.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 100.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth $114,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,719. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

