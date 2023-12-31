Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Down 30.9% in December

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,500 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the November 30th total of 405,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Cambium Networks

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch purchased 15,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $62,743.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,878.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $72,093 over the last three months. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 36.4% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 252,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 67,336 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the third quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 484.9% in the third quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 74,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Cambium Networks from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Cambium Networks from $17.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

View Our Latest Report on CMBM

Cambium Networks Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 182,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,446. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $43.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cambium Networks

(Get Free Report)

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.