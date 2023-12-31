Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

CAC opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.47. Camden National has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Camden National had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $37.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 48.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 229,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 19.1% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Camden National by 19.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camden National in the second quarter worth $7,598,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Camden National by 11.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

