Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Update

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,830,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 13,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,981,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Canaan by 185.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the first quarter worth about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Canaan during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAN. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Canaan from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Canaan in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Canaan Stock Down 17.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 41,864,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,445,756. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. Canaan has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Canaan had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 154.49%. The business had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Canaan will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Featured Articles

