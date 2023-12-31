Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Position Cut by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich trimmed its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up about 1.0% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.21.

NYSE:CNI opened at $125.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $126.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.57. The stock has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.5811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

