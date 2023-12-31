Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.21.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $125.63. The company had a trading volume of 712,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,188. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $126.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.5811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

