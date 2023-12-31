Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 100.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

NYSE CP traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $79.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,116. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.59.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

