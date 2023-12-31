Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Short Interest Up 41.6% in December

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the November 30th total of 4,710,000 shares. Currently, 13.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,242,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

Canadian Solar stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.23. 780,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.50). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.38.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

