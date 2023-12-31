Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 237,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Separately, Raymond James downgraded Canfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.
Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.
