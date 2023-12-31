Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Up 125.2% in December

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 125.2% from the November 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cansortium Stock Performance
Shares of Cansortium stock remained flat at $0.09 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 79,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,750. Cansortium has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.
Cansortium Company Profile
