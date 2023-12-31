Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Up 125.2% in December

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 125.2% from the November 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cansortium Stock Performance

Shares of Cansortium stock remained flat at $0.09 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 79,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,750. Cansortium has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.

Cansortium Company Profile

Featured Stories

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

