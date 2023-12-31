Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Purchased by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $28.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $19.66 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

